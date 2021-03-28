Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat who plays the role of Rupali Ganguly’s younger son Samar Shah in the daily soap lost his father Bhushan Kalnawat on Saturday (March 27). He passed away after suffering a massive heart attack. Reportedly, the actor’s father collapsed in the elevator and was immediately taken to the hospital. At that time, Paras was busy shooting for the serial but rushed to the hospital after he got a call. Even Rupali Ganguli, Sudhanshu Pandey and other team members had made their way to the hospital. However, before Paras arrived at the hospital, his father had already breathed his last. Rajan Shahi's Next Anupamaa Starring Rupali Ganguly & Sudhanshu Pandey Is A Tribute to All Housewives.

A close source to Paras told the media, “He got a call from his mother who was crying on the phone. She informed him that his father had collapsed in the lift and that he was being taken to the hospital. Paras rushed to the hospital but by the time he reached there, his father had passed away. His co-actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey are with him at the hospital, along with other cast and crew members. The shooting of the show has been stalled for a few hours. Everyone on the set is in a state of shock.” Rupali Ganguly Is Overwhelmed After Anupamaa Tops the TRP Charts, Says ‘Divine Power Has Blessed This Show’.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANITA BHUSHAN KALNAWAT (@anita_kalnawat)

This is surely a piece of sad news for the Kalnawat family and we hope that they get the strength to overcome the loss soon. Meanwhile, it was in February with Paras aka Samar had tested positive for coronavirus and was glad that his father was negative, as he had some serve health problems.

“Thankfully, my dad, who is not only a diabetic but also had an angiography sometime back, has tested negative and that’s a big relief,” Paras had said. May Paras' father's soul RIP.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2021 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).