Actress Ananya Panday is a very vocal fan of Spanish heist drama Money Heist. She says she is quite similar to the character of 'Tokyo' in the show. The character of Tokyo is played by actress Ursula Corbero. "I think I'd be Tokyo because I would like to believe that I have some of her good qualities. Money Heist Season 5: Makers Share a Glimpse of the First 15 Minutes of the Show and It Will Leave You Wanting for More (Watch Video).

I think we both are spontaneous. I am a little badass, and yeah, she knows what she wants," says Ananya. However, her favourite character is Denver in the show, which is currently in its fifth season and streaming on Netflix. Money Heist Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Social Media After Netflix Announces Season 5 Finale of The Spanish Show 'La Casa De Papel'.

"My first favourite is Denver (Jaime Lorento Lopez) , because he's super hot, and I love his personality and I love his laugh. I love Nairobi (Alba Florez) because I think she is so badass and a strong woman," says Ananya. Ananya will soon be seen in Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

