Moon Banerrjee Birthday: From Kasautii Zindagii Kay to Muskaan, 5 Roles Of The TV Actress That Left An Impression On Us!

Moon Banerrjee (Photo Credits: File Image)

Indian TV has changed over the years, and we've seen it growing. While the platform is still a mix of content for people of all age brackets, thanks to smart scripting and casting some characters do get hitched on our minds and out of them one such example is Moon Banerrjee. From Sunsilk to many popular brands, the star has done more than 100 TV commercials till now. Yes, we do know that she rose to fame with Balaji Telefilms, Kasauti Zindagi Ki, but that's not her only TV stint. As she played many diverse roles and proved to her fans that she is a versatile star. And as the actress celebrates her birthday on April 23, 2020, what a better day to bring to light some of her roles from the smallscreen which are memorable and worth discussing. Sumeet Raghavan Birthday Special: 5 Witty Sahil Sarabhai Dialogues That Will Make You Root For His Character More Than Maya or Monisha!

Be it as bahu, saas or whatsoever, Moon in each of her roles gave cent percent and made fans wanting for more. So, without much ado, we move ahead and list 5 best TV performances of Moon Banerrjee which echo she is fab. Gaurav Chopra Birthday: Dil Kya Chahta Hai, Left Right Left, Uttaran - 5 Best Roles of The Blood Diamond Actor That Amazed Us.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay

This Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap gave her the spotlight to perform and she did justice to her role as Sampada. Moon’s delicate style sense to getting into the skin of the character as Anurag's former wife (2005-2007), she was too good.

Moon Banerrjee From Kasautii Zindagii Kay (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani

Up next, we have Moon as Sethani Damyanti Devi from the serial named above. In this one, she essayed the role of Drashti Dhami’s mother and each time she appeared on the daily soap we were in awe.

Moon Banerrjee From Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sasural Genda Phool

Moon was seen as Panna, a doting wife and daughter-in-law in this Star Plus drama. She was Supriya Pilgaonkar’s daughter in this daily soap wherein she had husband problems and her married life was quite a rollercoaster one.

Moon Banerrjee From Sasural Genda Phool (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi

In this one, she again played the role of a mother (Asha Bijoy Bose) but this time to the female lead, Erica Fernandez. Her character just like a typical maa, caring and giving but at the same time open-minded.

Moon Banerrjee From Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Muskaan

This is the latest serial she is part of and plays the role is lead Saharad Malhotra’s mother, Gayatri Teerath Singh. The mother-son love shown in this one is beyond words. Having said that the plot here revolves around the struggles of a bar dancer and her daughter Muskaan.

Moon Banerrjee From Muskaan (Photo Credits: Insta)

So, those were the five roles of the actress which we feel showed her versatility. Tell us which one from the above is your favourite. Is it Sampada or is it Asha Bose? Share your thoughts and wish the TV star on her birthday in the comment section below. Stay tuned!