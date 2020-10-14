Naagin 5's Sharad Malhotra is now free of the novel Coronavirus. The actor, who had texted positive a few weeks back, recently took to Instagram to share the good news that he was now free and recovered from COVID-19. In a lengthy Instagram post, Sharad thanked each and every single person who had remained by his side and took utmost care of him during his low times. From thanking his wife to the authorities and even the production house of his show, Sharad thanked one and all. Sharad Malhotra, Who is Currently Shooting for Naagin 5 Tests Positive for COVID-19, Wife Ripci Bhatia Tests Negative.

Sharad, in his Instagram post revealed, "NEGATIVE" never sounded so sweet. A biiiiiiig thankyou to my immediate family, special mention to my wife @ripci.bhatia for her unconditional love & support, @anant_patwa, friends, @balajitelefilmslimited Production, colleague's, Fans( who've also become family) @my_bmc, Dr MkNigam, Mr Riaz, home staff & all my loved one's who prayed for me day/night to recover quicker & get #virusfree Thankyou #Covid19 for without this isolation i wouldn't have discovered a whole new me & an ocean of people who love me to bits.” Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra's Co-Star Aakash Talwar and Director Ranjan Singh Test Positive For COVID-19.

Check Out the Post Below:

His Naagin 5 co-star Mohit Sehgal, was quick to congratulate Sharad and wished for him to return to the sets soon. In Sharad's absence, actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who had played cheel Akesh in the show earlier, has returned to fill in for the actor.

