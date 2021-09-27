Actress Barkha Bisht is all set to feature in a web series loosely inspired by the deadly bombing that took place in Pune in 2010. The show is tentatively titled Naam Ghum Jayega. Talking about the same, Barkha expressed: "I'm quite elated about being a part of the show. The script was engaging and gripping and the reason behind why I immediately agreed to be a part of it." Aranyak at TUDUM 2021: Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s Clip From Netflix Series Will Give You Chills Literally (Watch Video).

The series narrates the story of a married couple, a sudden bomb blast, and how one of them gets involved in it as a suspect. Throwing light on her character in the series, the actress further said: "My character Ayesha is a simple Muslim married woman whose life revolves around her husband and her child.

The real character surfaces when she faces a downfall. I always listen to my director's ambition of the character and try to incorporate their vision." Helmed by Akshay Vir Singh, the shoot for 'Naam Ghum Jayega' will commence soon. The show will release on ULLU app.

