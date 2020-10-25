Bigg Boss 14 finally has completed three weeks and now we have only a few contestants inside the house and to add spice, the makers introduce wild card contestant Naina Singh. The actress has now become a household name, thanks to her strong social media presence as well as on-screen stints. Born on 4 March 1995, this model-turned-actress is of 25 years of age. Here, know more about her before you see her as the BB 14 participant. Bigg Boss 14: Netizens Get Divided Over Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan’s Verbal Spat on the Grand Premiere Night!.

Naina is also a state-level table tennis champion. Apart from being a reality show star and actress, she has also been an assistant casting director. She came more into limelight after her participation in MTV Splitsvilla 10. She won this show along with Baseer Ali. She was also a finalist in Star Plus's talent reality shows India's Next Superstars. Further, she became popular as 'Rhea Mehra' in Zee TV's serial Kumkum Bhagya. Take a look at her pictures.

There are no controversies tagged to her name as of now. However, one cannot just escape that part when they are in a reality show like Bigg Boss! So, let us see what this versatile young and stunning girl brings to the table in the 2020-themed BB 14 house! Stay tuned for all the updates from this season.

