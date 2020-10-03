The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premiere tonight. This season is extra special as it is taking place amid the pandemic and fans are curious to tune in and know what all will be new. While the tentative list of contestants who will be part of Bigg Boss this year is already out, the makers also have added a new twist to the show this time by bringing back ex-contestants Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan on board as mentors. The first promo featuring the three from the grand premiere night was out a while back and we see Gauahar and Sidharth locking horns in front of host Salman Khan. Drama already..wow!! Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla Argue in Front of Salman Khan Before Entering the House (Watch Video).

In the video, we clearly see Gauahar's distaste for Sidharth. She tags the Bigg Boss 13 winner as Gali Ka Gunda and in his defence Shukla replies by saying that he was just being real. However, this particular verbal spat between the two has now created a stir on the micro-blogging site and fans have mixed opinions over the same. Well, before the grand launch, Bigg Boss 14 has already started making noise. Check out a few Twitter reactions to Gauahar vs Sidharth below. Bigg Boss 14: Check Out Pictures Of the Futuristic BB14 House That Are Guaranteed To Transport You Into Another Timezone Completely.

#GauharKhan gaali se problem hai. Publicity ke liye thappad kahane se nhi.🤣🤣🤣. Loser berozgar poore saal me ek baar nazar aati hai #BB ke time. — Nitika Kulshrestha (@NitikaKulshres1) October 3, 2020

The way @GAUAHAR_KHAN told their opinion in front of #SalmanKhan sir and whole world that was superb and really appreciate. #gauharkhan ko jo laga usne woh kaha. — Arshän khän (@Khabri_Arshan_) October 3, 2020

“ Shukla ke peech nhi padoge to aap tv pe nhi dekhoge “ 🙌 #gauharkhan This Trick is Working in BB14 also 😉 #SidharthShukla ! Love uhh sid❤ — fazal raza (@RockFazal1) October 3, 2020

How dare to u #gauharkhan ..khud itna gandh felaya tha apne season aur abhi achai ki muhurat ban rhi ho shame on u .dur raho hamare bhai se.#SidharthShukIa @riddle_Ambivert @Myindia2202 @ShivaneeShastri @Viru_SidHeart — 🌈Sidh@®th ke sidhe@rts😉 (@Royal2513) October 3, 2020

Here's The Video:

Bigg Boss 13 will air everyday on Colors TV from 10.30 on weekdays and 9 pm onwards on weekends. Also, before the grand night, many contestants names have already leaked. Radhe Maa, Ejaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya are a few names who are said to be part of BB 14. Stay tuned!

