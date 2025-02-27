Observed annually on February 27, National Pokémon Day marks the anniversary of the franchise’s debut in 1996 with the release of Pokémon Red and Green in Japan. This day celebrates the cultural impact of Pokémon, which has grown into one of the most successful entertainment franchises, spanning video games, trading cards, TV shows, movies, and merchandise. Fans worldwide commemorate the occasion by participating in special events, game updates, and community gatherings organised by The Pokémon Company. On National Pokemon Day 2025, we bring you the five most powerful pokemon you must know. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Each year, National Pokémon Day often brings exciting announcements, such as new game releases, updates, or special in-game events in titles like Pokémon GO and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Fans engage in nostalgia by revisiting classic games, trading cards, and animated series while sharing their love for Pokémon through social media and online discussions. The day serves as a reminder of the franchise's enduring legacy and its ability to bring people of all ages together through the spirit of adventure and friendship. As you observe National Pokemon Day 2025, here are the five most powerful Pokémon, based on stats, abilities, and overall impact in battles.

1. Arceus: Known as the “Original One,” Arceus has the highest base stats of any Pokémon (720) and can change its type using Plates or the Legend Plate, making it incredibly versatile.

2. Mewtwo: This legendary Psychic-type Pokémon has two Mega Evolutions (Mega Mewtwo X and Y) that push its power even further, making it one of the strongest attackers in the game.

3. Rayquaza: With its Mega Evolution, Rayquaza becomes one of the most dominant Pokémon, boasting sky-high stats, the ability to Mega Evolve without a held item, and the powerful Delta Stream ability.

4. Eternatus (Eternamax Form): In its Eternamax form (seen in Pokémon Sword and Shield), Eternatus has the highest total base stats ever (1125), though this form is not playable. Even in its regular form, it is incredibly strong.

5. Zacian (Crowned Sword Form): This Fairy/Steel-type Legendary has immense attack power, especially with its ability Intrepid Sword, which boosts its Attack upon entry, making it a top-tier offensive Pokémon.

These Pokémon dominate both lore and competitive play, standing as some of the strongest creatures in the Pokémon universe.

