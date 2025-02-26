Every year, National Pokemon Day is celebrated on February 27 across the United States of America (USA). This day marks the anniversary of the release of the original Pokémon games, Pokémon Red and Green, in Japan in 1996. National Pokémon Day honours the legacy of Pokémon, one of the most successful gaming and media franchises in history. Pokémon is a Japanese media franchise consisting of video games, animated series and films, a trading card game, and other related media. National Pokémon Day 2025 falls on Thursday, February 27. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

The franchise takes place in a shared universe in which humans co-exist with creatures known as Pokémon, a large variety of species endowed with special powers. The franchise's primary audience is children aged 5 to 12, but it is known to attract people of all ages. In this article, let's know more about the National Pokémon Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

National Pokemon Day 2025 Date

National Pokémon Day 2025 falls on Thursday, February 27.

National Pokemon Day Significance

National Pokemon Day serves as a perfect opportunity for fans worldwide to remember Pokémon's impact on gaming, entertainment, and pop culture around the world. The original full name of the franchise is Pocket Monsters which has been commonly abbreviated to Pokemon since its launch. When the franchise was released internationally, the short form of the title was used worldwide, thus leading to the popularity of the name Pokemon.

Pokémon Day celebrates the birth of one of the biggest gaming franchises in history. The day is a reminder of how Pokémon has evolved since its debut and gained popularity across the globe.

