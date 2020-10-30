Television actress Navina Bole who is popularly known as Tia from Star Plus' hit daily soap Ishqbaaaz turns a year older on October 30, 2020. However, that's not the only role she has played on the small screen. As earlier to this, she has acted in light-hearted comedy show Jeannie Aur Juju as well as in Miley Jab Hum Tum as Diya Bhushan. She is a trained Bharat Natyam dancer and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. And as she celebrates her birthday today, we thought of handpicking some of the best gems from her Instagram. Ishqbaaaz Fame Navina Bole Makes Her TV Comeback With Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah As the New Woman in Jethalal’s Life and It's Not What You Think (Watch Video).

Currently, Navina has 306K followers on her Instagram with 2330 posts (until now) on her profile. The actress started her career with modelling before entering the world of showbiz. She got married in the year 2017 with the man she was dating namely actor-producer Karran Jeet. And so, on the occasion of her birthday, here are some pretty pics of Navina. Check it out. Ishqbaaaz Actress Navina Bole and Husband Karran Jeet Blessed With a Baby Girl!

Let's Start With A Monochrome Pic Of The Babe Wherein She Looks Hot!

Can We Steal Her Sassy Caption?

View this post on Instagram Saree not sorry!! 😎💫🥂 A post shared by Navina (@navina_005) on Jun 22, 2020 at 8:36am PDT

When Navina Walked The Ramp Looking Glam In A Desi Couture!

Sheer Delight!

Her Love For Everything Fashionable Is So Visible!

Floral Can Never Go Wrong!

And That's How You Do Black And Gold Together!

Navina With Her Fam!!

Recently, the actress had made headlines for posting a pic of herself on Instagram and announcing that she has been tested for positive for COVID-19. She had uploaded a sexy photo of herself with a badass caption. Lastly, we wish her a happy 37th. Stay tuned!

