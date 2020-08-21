August 21 marks the auspicious occasion of Hartalika Teej. On this very special day, Hindu women in the north and eastern part of India fast and pray. Another speciality about this festival is that women get to wear new traditional clothes and can deck up to the 't'. And well, while surfing the internet we came across a few pictures of television actress Monalisa smiling for the camera and celebrating Hartalika Teej. The Nazar actress took to her Instagram and teased fans with a few pics which sees her draped in a bright six-yard. Must say, she indeed looks gorgeous. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Malaika Arora Draped in a Red Raw Mango Saree Is Fashion Goals for the Festive Season! (View Pics).

In the pics, the bombshell looks fresh in a burnt orange saree with a heavy red border. That's not it, as the actress in one of the photos can also be seen flaunting her Mehendi (Henna). However, it's the sindoor and mangalsutra that is adding to her glow. Must say, even though Monalisa is fasting, she still looks pretty while celebrating the festival. "Happy "Hartalika Teej"... May Everyone Get Lord Shiv ji and Parvati Jis Blessings," she captioned the post.

Check Out Monalisa's Pics Below:

Hartalika Teej is celebrated by married women for a better-married life and the well-being of their betterhalf. Meanwhile, talking about Monalisa she was last seen on Star Plus' hit show Nazar in which she played the role of a witch. Her acting prowess was very much appreciated by fans. She and her hubby had got married on Bigg Boss 10. Stay tuned.

