Monalisa aka Antara Biswas On Nazar 2 Being Axed: 'I Had An Idea About Shows Suffering But Was Not Expecting Ours To Get Hit'

Monalisa in Nazar 2 (Photo Credits: Instagram, Youtube)

The other day, producer Gul Khan had confirmed that her show Nazar 2 had been axed by Star Plus. Nazar that initially launched with actors Monalisa, Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani in the lead roles had received a positive response and paved the way for Nazar 2, which starred Monalisa, Sheezan Mohammad and Shruti Sharma in the lead roles. In her farewell post to her show, Gul Khan had expressed her thanks to the entire team of her show. Nazar 2 Goes Off-Air, Producer Gul Khan Bids An Emotional Goodbye To The Supernatural Show (View Post).

And now, actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who made her television debut with the Nazar franchise, has revealed that while she is extremely heartbroken over the fact that she will never be able to play her character Mohini anymore, she had not expected this day to come. "I get into tears every time I think that I won't be able to play Mohini anymore. It was my first fiction show after all and I received so much of love and recognition, which was unbelievable at times. I can't even imagine not going on the sets, doing makeup and facing the camera," Monalisa told India Forums in a conversation. Nazar 2: Sheezan Mohammad Unhappy About His Star Plus Show Going Off-Air.

She continued, "I had an idea that many shows will suffer as shoots had come to a halt and the industry was incurring losses but I didn't know our show will also get hit. We were doing good in terms of TRPs and it had been just a month that Season 2 had started."

Revealing why Nazar, her television debut, will always be close to her heart and memorable, Monalisa went on to reveal, "I was trying for daily soaps for the longest time but never got the opportunity as I was always involved in regional work like Bhojpuri films. In fact, after doing Bigg Boss 10, I was offered TV show, titled Chidiyaghar and I was all set to enter the show but unfortunately, that too went off air within a month. And before I could start shooting, they told me the show is only for a month and that they will have to cancel my entry. That made me so upset and depressed. I started having doubts if my dream of doing a Hindi show will ever get fulfilled but after a year I got this character which was initially supposed to be for a very small period. But looking at the response, the makers made me a part of it forever." Nazar 2: When Leads Shruti Sharma and Sheezaan Mohammad Scared Daayan Monalisa On The Sets.

Recalling her first day on the sets of Nazar and her first scene, Monalisa revealed, "It was May 18, 2018 and we were doing an outdoor shoot at Hathi Gate, Film city where villagers were burning me as that's how the storyline rolled. I was very nervous, awkward, and stressed. Even after doing so much of work I was feeling that I am a newcomer as all people around me were experienced TV actors. And I was feeling kya pata ye mujhse baat bhi karenge ya nahi. I was also stressed for my scene as it was a big one with a lot of dialogues and changeovers where I am getting old and young. So, I continuously read the script in my vanity, so that I don't fumble. But with God's grace, I did the scene in one take which surprised my director and everyone on the set, clapped for me." Nazar, Naagin 3, Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2: Supernatural Shows That Enthralled the Audience in 2018!.

She also went on to reveal that she is still in touch with her original Nazar team. "I have a strong bond with Niyati. The dance videos we used to make I will remember that always. Also, Harsh Rajput who never failed to scare me whenever he entered my makeup room. When they were leaving I was emotionally broken. But we are in touch and will always be. Also, Ritu Chaudhary ma'am is extremely close to me. Her room was opposite mine and whenever she entered, she used to kiss me on my cheeks. All these memories will stay with me forever," said an emotional Monalisa. Nazar 2 Promo: Antara Biswas aka Monalisa As The All Powerful Daayan Will Give You The Chills (Watch Video).

When quizzed about her return to Bhojpuri films, the actress revealed, "It's been 4 and half years I haven't done any Bhojpuri project. I entered Bigg Boss 10 and since then I am concentrating on Hindi projects only. But Bhojpuri industry is very close to my heart. After all its because of that, that I got so famous and Bigg Boss was offered to me. So, if anything intersting comes my way, I will definitely do it but yes now when I have established my name in the world of Television, I would like to work more here," she concluded.