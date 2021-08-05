Known for belting out hits such as Jag ghoomeya, Swag se swagat and Dhunki among many others, singer Neha Bhasin, who is the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT, has talked about why she has taken part in the 15th season of the controversial reality show. Talking about what made her say yes to Bigg Boss OTT, Neha quipped: "Insanity." Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar Reveals Audience Will Decide The Punishments For Contestants (Watch Video).

"That's half joking and half not. Bigg Boss has been trying to contact me for the past 4 to 5 years. At that time I did not connect with the platform," she told IANS. The 38-year-old revealed that she has never seen an episode of the show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on television. Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar Shares a Picture of a Billboard of the Show, Raises Excitement for Its Premiere on August 8.

"I have never watched a single episode though I have seen a lot of clips on Instagram in the past one year. Being a singer I did not see the connect at that point. Having said that, when I took a meeting with the team, something struck me about the theme. I liked it," added the 'Bajre Da Sitta' hitmaker.

She added: "I think that makes a huge difference when you talk to the people who are making a show...that caught me thinking." Tagging herself as a "fearless person", Neha wanted to experiment this time. "Then I started thinking, why not? It's an experiment and I have always been a fearless person. I have always taken extreme experimental steps in my life...Always come out on the other side," she concluded.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been roped in to host the digital version, which premieres on August 8 on Voot. Karan will anchor the drama for the six-week run of 'Bigg Boss OTT'. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move to Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss', hosted by Salman Khan.

