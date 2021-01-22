The popular period drama Bridgerton is set to return for a second season. The show is based on Julia Quinn's best-selling novels of the same name. Season two will resume production in spring 2021 in London. The next season will focus on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). The news of the second season was announced in sync with the theme of the show -- through a letter by the show's central character and narrator Lady Whistledown, voiced by Hollywood legend Julie Andrews. Bridgerton: Makers of Netflix Show to Treat Fans with a Special Announcement by the End of the Week

The letter, in the form of one of "Lady Whistledown's society papers", reads: "The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honour to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion." "The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in the Spring of 2021. This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities," it continued. Bridgerton Star Rege-Jean Page Opens Up On James Bond Rumours, Says He Is Glad To Have The ‘Bond’ Badge

Bridgerton's Official Tweet:

Dear Readers, I dare say this may be the most exciting edition of my column yet... pic.twitter.com/jwOJwl6zQi — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) January 21, 2021

The letter concluded: "However, gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time. Patience, after all, is a virtue." The first season follows the families of British high society and their romantic pursuits through the lens of a mysterious gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown.

