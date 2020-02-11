Netflix's Yeh Ballet Trailer Out! Manish Chauhan and Achintya Bose’s Struggle To Become International Ballet Dancers Is Awe-Inspiring (Watch Video)

Yeh Ballet trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube Stills)

Netflix is all set to give us another story with Yeh Ballet, story of two young boys from Mumbai. These two youngsters are stubborn when it comes to making their dreams come true. Meet Asif (Achintya Bose) and Nishu (Manish Chauhan), two teens living in Mumbai with the dream of becoming the best international male ballet dancers. Well, it is isn't an easy task to convince the families and in this trailer, you'll get to see how Asif and Nishu fight against their respective families to fulfill their dreams.

Nishu is the winner of a dance show and he comes across Asif who is a hip-hop rebel. But these two competitors' (from humble family backgrounds) lives change when they meet their ballet teacher, Saul Aaron (Julian Sands), the man who sets their journey tough and trains them in ballet, to which both the young lads are alien. But there is also a little surprise for the audience, and that is Jim Sarbh. Yes, we'll get to see him as the person who is running the dance academy school.

Watch The Trailer Of Yeh Ballet:

Netflix’s Yeh Ballet, directed by Padma Shri awardee Sooni Taraporevala, is inspired by true events. He had said in a statement, “Yeh Ballet is such an awesome and almost unbelievable story that it makes you believe in working with passion towards your goals. I discovered the boys a few years ago, when my son was working with Anand Gandhi (filmmaker), and I was asked if I’d like to direct a VR (Virtual Reality) documentary. Out of various possible subjects, I chose this one since I learnt ballet in my youth. I felt connected to their story, and instantly wanted to share it with the world.” Yeh Ballet is produced by Roy Kapur Films and will be streamed on Netflix on February 21.