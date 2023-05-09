Never Have I Ever season 4 trailer is out and the star of the show Maitreyi Ramakrishnan returns as Devi and is pretty much confused about her love life in between Paxton and Ben. The series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school student who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations. Never Have I Ever Season 4 is to premiere on Netflix on June 8. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Shows Off Her Beach Body in Tangerine Bikini! Never Have I Ever Actress’ ‘Spain Thirst Trap’ Is Too Hot To Handle (View Pics).

Never Have I Ever Season 4 Trailer

