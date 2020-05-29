Nia Sharma Refutes Rumours of High Remuneration Being The Reason For Being Ousted Out of Naagin 4, Says She Will Consider Accepting Pay Cuts In Future

Nia Sharma in Naagin 4 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Unfortunately for fans of actress Nia Sharma, who until before the lockdown, was enthralling everyone in Naagin 4, the lady will cease to be a part of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller. And in a conversation with BT, Nia opened up about why Naagin 4 ended abruptly and how her journey on the show came to an end so soon. Says Nia, "It didn’t end abruptly. The production house was professional and they informed me about the decision a few days back." Ekta Kapoor Confirms Naagin 5, Says 'Naagin 4 Will End With A 4 Episode Fantastic Finale And We Will Immediately Get Into Naagin 5' (Watch Video).

She continued, "Honestly speaking, I can’t complain because the television industry is badly affected and we don’t know when the shoots will resume.

When you restart shoots after two-three months, you would want to begin on a fresh note. In such a situation, I, too, would have taken a similar decision." Nia Sharma Reacts To Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4 Clarification Video, Says 'I Immensely Respect Your Gesture!'.

When asked about talks of how her and Rashami Desai's autonomous paycheques were what led to their exits from the show, Nia refuted that this (money) was the reason. "It’s true that my work comes at a certain price, but

that’s not why I am out of the show. If that had been the case, they would not have cast me in the first place. Lockdown is the reason why this decision was

taken. And, looking at the current scenario, I might have to compromise and accept pay cuts in the future."

Nia was one of the actors of the industry who voiced her concern on how the payment or non-payment of dues and requested that producers clear pending dues of actors ASAP. When quizzed about it, Nia told the daily, "I was making a humble request on behalf of actors, who were not in a position to ask for money from the producers due to the fear of losing their jobs. Some of them have dues pending for almost three years now." Nia Sharma on Manmeet Grewal Suicide: Many Haven’t Been Paid, Losing Patience.

"I am fortunate that I have no pending dues with any producer. Now, a new clause is being introduced in the contract — payment starts when the show is telecast. This is beyond my comprehension. TV shows are not slated to go on air on a specific date. How can anyone wait for the show to telecast? It is not an actor’s fault if a show shuts shop or doesn’t go on air," concluded and argued Nia. Valid point Nia Sharma!