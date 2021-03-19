Looks like there is no stopping to coronavirus mayhem in India. Not just the common man, even many celebs are getting infected with the virus. Well, after Gauahar Khan, the latest we hear is that Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli has also been diagnosed with the deadly bug. The actress took to her social media and updated fans about the news. In the post, she also requested all the people who have come in contact with her in the past few days to get tested. Mayur Vakani aka TMKOC's Sundar Tests COVID-19 Positive; Will Be Soon Discharged From the Hospital.

FYI, Nikki was in Chandigarh on March 16-17 as she was busy shooting for her music video with Tony Kakkar. After coming back to Mumbai, she went for the mandatory test and unfortunately got tested COVID-19 positive. She is home quarantined and under medication. Tamboli is also adhering to BMC’s rules and regulations. "Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitise your hands regularly and maintain social distancing. Love and light," a part of her post read. Satish Kaushik Tests Positive for COVID-19, Anupam Kher Sends Prays for His Health (View Tweet).

Nikki Tamboli's Post:

All we wish is a speedy recovery for the actress. Get well soon. Meanwhile, Nikki was the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 14 and was also the first contestant to get the confirmed tag. She showed her badass side on national TV and proved that she's here to slay. Stay tuned!

