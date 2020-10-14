Actress Niti Taylor married her Indian Army beau Parikshit Bawa in a low key wedding in Delhi on August 13, 2020. She announced the news a few days back and since then, has been giving her fans and followers a glimpse into her shaadi-shuda zindagi. And the actress recently took to IG to update her followers on her 2-month anniversary gift for her hubby- a tattoo of his name on her ring finger. Niti Taylor Ties The Knot With Parikshit Bawa In An Intimate Affair, Actress Shares A Glimpse Of Her ‘COVID-19 Wedding’ (Watch Video).

Niti revealed in her caption, "For the longest time, it was my dream, that the day I got married I want to get a tattoo of my husband’s name on my ring finger. I have fulfilled my wish🤩🥰❤️ It was a very long name and small fingers, but managed❤️ This is my Second Monthly Anniversary gift to my better half🥰 And yes the cute little cake 🥳🥳 To many more celebrations🍻

#happyanniversary#partitayles." Niti Taylor: ‘Parikshit and I Were Very Good Friends Back In School’.

Check Out Her Post Below:

Talking about her wedding which was an intimate affair, Niti revealed, "We had a ceremony at a gurudwara in Gurgaon, which was attended only by our parents and immediate family. The decision to tie the knot on August 13 was taken on August 6, which gave me just a week to prepare for my big day. We had our extended families and friends participate in the do, virtually," Well congratulations once again to Niti and Parikshit for their happy ever after!!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2020 01:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).