During the virtual press conference for Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ewan McGregor was talking about the advancement of technology throughout the franchise. With Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones being the first Star Wars film to be shot digitally, McGregor revealed how every dialogue for that film had to be re-recorded. This was due to the digital cameras being way too noisy and the mics not being able to capture the audio properly. Obi-Wan Kenobi Actor Ewan McGregor Talks About How He Prepped for His Role.

Check Out The Quote Below:

Ewan McGregor says the cameras were so noisy while filming #AttackOfTheClones that 'every single line' had to be re-recorded in post-production "None of the original dialogue made it through because the cameras were so new" pic.twitter.com/hBWKLewW6I — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 25, 2022

