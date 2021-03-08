On International Women's Day, a web series has been announced on the life of Seema Dhaka, the Delhi Police head constable who became a hero after rescuing 76 missing children within three months last year. Announcing the news, trade analyst Komal Nahta tweeted on Monday: "Absolute Binge Entertainment (subsidiary of Absolute India Newspaper) acquires story rights of Seema Dhaka to make a web series. @SeemaDhaka12 is 1st Delhi police officer promoted out of turn for finding 76 missing children in under 3 months @yogendraht @absolute_binge @absoluteindnews." Women’s Day 2021: Anushka Sharma Opens Up on How Women Empowerment and Equality Reflects Through Her Films.

In November last year, Head Constable Seema Dhaka of Samaypur Badli Police Station became the first cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing missing children under the incentive scheme announced by Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava. International Women’s Day 2021: Taapsee Pannu And Mithila Raj Urge Women To Challenge With A Shabash Mithu Video.

Check Out Komal Nahta's Tweet Below:

AbsoluteBingeEntertainment (subsidiary of AbsoluteIndiaNewspaper)acquires story rights of SeemaDhaka to make a web series. @SeemaDhaka12 is 1st Delhi police officer promoted out of turn for finding 76 missing children in under 3 months @yogendraht @absolute_binge @absoluteindnews pic.twitter.com/qJjDoRDqxV — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) March 8, 2021

Seema traced 76 missing children, 56 of whom are below the age of 14. The children were traced not just from Delhi, but from other states such as Punjab and West Bengal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2021 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).