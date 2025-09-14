The debate around the high cost of keeping film stars comfortable on sets has become a hot topic. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is against this culture, recently spoke about it and called it shameful and unfair to producers. In a recent interview, Aamir recalled his early days in the industry and questioned why producers have to pay for things that have nothing to do with making the movie. Fact Check: Did Aamir Khan Call His ‘Coolie’ Cameo a ‘Big Mistake’? No, the Viral Interview Is Fake!.

Aamir Khan on His Initial Days in the Industry

Aamir Khan recently sat down for an interview with Komal Nahta for his YouTube channel Game Changers. During the interview, the Sitaare Zameen Par actor recalled his initial days in the industry and how producers were asked to provide luxurious amenities on sets that had nothing to do with filmmaking. Speaking about the growing demand for vanity vans, live kitchens and gyms on set, he said, "Stars should get recognition, but not to a point where they start to trouble the producers. There was a system that the producer will pay for the star's driver and his help on set. I found this practice very strange."

Sharing his thoughts about the same, the actor said, "I thought, 'The driver and help is working for me; why is the producer paying for it?' If the producer is paying for my personal staff, does that mean he will also start paying for my kids' fees? Where will this stop?" The actor added that the producer should only spend on what is genuinely required for the film, including makeup, hair and costume. He shared that in the past 37 years, he has paid his driver and staff during shoots from his own pocket, as he considers that a personal expense.

Aamir Khan on the Current Trend

The actor expressed his disappointment about the current trend, where stars don't even pay their drivers and expect the producers to do it. The same is for the spot boy. He said, "They make the producers pay for their cooks, trainers. I have heard that they keep a live kitchen on set and expect the producer to pay for it. They even demand multiple vanity vans for kitchens and gyms."

Aamir Khan on How He Handles Things During Shoot

Talking about his point of view on the topic, Aamir said, "Even today, when I take my family for an outdoor shoot, I always pay from my pocket. I never have expected any of my producers to bear that extra cost. Stars today are taking advantage of their status. Their demands only project them in wrong light." ‘Coolie’ Movie Review: Anirudh, Not Rajinikanth, Is Real Lifeline in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Weakest Film to Date! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Aamir Khan’s Full Interview:

Aamir Khan’s Work Front

Aamir Khan made a comeback to the big screen in June 2025 with Sitaare Zameen Par, co-starring Genelia Deshmukh. The movie received mixed reception from audiences and critics alike. He later made a cameo appearance in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Tamil action thriller Coolie, starring superstar Rajinikanth. As per reports, he will next be seen portraying legendary filmmaker Dadasaheb Phalke in a biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

