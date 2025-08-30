Operation Maa Review: There is a reason why, even after decades, Shashi Kapoor’s iconic line "mere paas maa hai" from Yash Chopra’s Deewar still resonates with cinegoers. Motherhood is a sentiment so deeply ingrained in our moral consciousness that it is often seen as the ultimate force of goodness, even for someone who may have strayed to the other side. But what if that same sentiment could be harnessed to change a radicalised mindset and bring someone home? DocuBay’s ‘Operation Maa’: Powerful Documentary on Militancy in Jammu & Kashmir Moves Army Officers at Special Screening – Here’s How You Can Watch It Online.

That is precisely what Operation Maa, DocuBay’s latest documentary directed by Tanuj Bhatia, sets out to explore. It recounts an unconventional mission that lacked the populist patriotism of military campaigns like Operation Sindoor, yet carried a quiet power that deserves to be known by many.

In 2019, the Indian Army undertook an initiative in the Kashmir Valley that broke away from traditional counter-insurgency strategies. Called Operation Maa, it was spearheaded by Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon (retd), then GOC (General Officer Commanding) of the 15th Corps (Chinar Corps). The premise was simple yet profound: instead of only relying on force, the army reached out to families - especially mothers - of young men who had joined militancy. The belief was that a mother’s love, her plea, and her unwavering voice could succeed where violence had failed, and convince these sons to return to the mainstream.

Watch the Trailer of 'Operation Maa':

As PTI journalist Sumir Kaul - who came up with the idea - puts across a statement that Lt General Dhillon told him, "We don't need to kill a terrorist. We need to kill the idea of terrorism." Possibly, motherly love could be that weapon.

Like many of DocuBay’s offerings, Operation Maa is concise and focused, running at around 50 minutes. Edited sharply by Manvis Jasrotia, the film strings together testimonies and interviews that piece together both the practicalities of how the mission was carried out and the human cost behind it. The result is a documentary that is as insightful as it is moving.

Bhatia wisely avoids drowning the narrative in numbers or statistics. Instead, he brings viewers into the intimate world of those most affected: the mothers terrified for their sons’ lives, fathers caught between pride and pain, and the youths themselves, torn between radicalisation and redemption. Bhatia’s direction keeps the pacing steady, while the sparse use of music heightens the poignancy without overwhelming it.

One particularly striking case involves a Kashmiri footballer who had been lured into militancy, only to be coaxed back by the emotional appeals of his family. While some re-enacted sequences with actors take away from the authenticity, they remain forgivable considering the need to protect the identities of those involved. DocuBay's 'Fanatics' Documentary Explores the Culture of Loyal Fandoms Surrounding Allu Arjun, Kichcha Sudeep and Other South Stars (Watch Video).

What truly makes Operation Maa stand out is its honesty. The documentary resists painting Kashmir in black and white. At one point, a former militant even admits that police brutality was what drove him to pick up arms - a rare moment of candour that avoids oversimplification. Importantly, the film does not pretend that every outreach succeeded, nor does it ignore the fact that the Valley’s problems remain unresolved. This balanced approach lends the documentary credibility, steering it away from triumphalism or one-sided rhetoric.

'Operation Maa' Review - Final Thoughts

Operation Maa succeeds not by celebrating military might, but by shedding light on their compassion as a strategy. In highlighting how the voice of a mother can become a tool of transformation, Tanuj Bhatia delivers a documentary that is tender, credible and thought-provoking. Operation Maa is streaming on DocuBay.

Rating: 4.0

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2025 09:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).