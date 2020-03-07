Laura Prepon Birthday: 5 Best Quotes of the American Actress' Orange Is The New Black Character Alex Vause (View Pics)

Alex Vause quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Laura Prepon is a popular American actress who first rose to fame with her performance on That 70s Show as Donna Pinciotti. Although now, the actress is more popular for her performance in Netflix's Orange Is The New Black. Prepon essayed the role of Alex Vause on the widely-loved show. The actress' character Vause is reported to have been inspired by her real ex-girlfriend of Piper Kerman, author of Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women's Prison book which is adapted for the show. Orange Is the New Black Creator Jenji Kohan's Son Charlie Noxon Dies in Utah Skiing Accident on New Year's Eve.

If you have watched the show, you probably know that Prepon's character of Alex is extremely manipulative and highly perceptive in most situations. Her sense of humour peaks particularly in tense situations. Vause is shown to be one of the most notorious inmates and has been a part of the show from season one to nine. During this time, Prepon's character has got some of the sassiest dialogues on the show and as the actress turns 40, we look at some of her best quotes on the show. Orange Is the New Black: This Is How Taryn Manning Prepped Up to Play a ‘Racist and Homophobic’ Character.

1. "I'm Pretty Much The Master Of Handling Things Completely Wrong"

2. "How Did I Think I Could Get Into Business School When All Of My Accomplishments Are Full-on Felonies"

3. "The Real Tragedy Is That We're Gonna Die Before We Can Fight Over The Wedding Cake"

4. "You're Willing To Overlook Pretty Much Anything Because Ultimately You Are Just Terrified Of Being Alone"

5."Life Gets Messy Sometimes. You Gotta Learn You Can’t Always Fix It"

Orange Is The New Black is one of the most popular Netflix shows and if you have followed it, we bet you have loved how badass Alex's character is. If we missed out on any our favourite quotes, do tell us in comments below.