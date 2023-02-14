This week some exciting OTT releases are arriving for you and like usual we bring you a detailed list of the series and movies arriving on the OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Sony LIV and more. Speaking about the first big release of the week is the Disney+ Hotstar web series The Night Manager which stars Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. The show also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl and it is arriving on Disney+ Hotstar on February 16. Interestingly, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur to step in the roles of Hugh Laurie and Tom Hiddleston which featured in the original BBC series in 2016. Abbott Elementary: The Bear Fame Ayo Edebiri Joins Cast Of Quinta Brunson’s Series.

The second exciting release of the week is Yami Gautam's ZEE5 film Lost in which the actress essays the role of a crime reporter who is on a mission to solve a case of a missing teenage theatre activist. The film also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Tushar Pandey, and Pia Bajpiee in significant roles. Lost is set to premiere on ZEE5 on Feb 16. This week Ranveer Singh's Cirkus is also coming to Netflix on Feb 17. Viewers can check out the detailed list of every OTT releases lined up for release this week. Thunivu OTT Release: Ajith Kumar’s Heist-Thriller to Arrive on Netflix on February 8 at THIS Time!

Series Arriving on OTT This Week:

Netflix

1. In Love All Over Again: 14th February 2023 | Spanish

2. Perfect Match: 14th February 2023

3. The Romantics: 14th February 2023

4. #NoFilter: 15th February 2023 | Portuguese

5. African Queens - Njinga: 15th February 2023

6. Eva Lasting: 15th February 2023

7. Red Rose: 15th February 2023

8. The Law According to Lidia Poët: 15th February 2023 | Italian

9. The Upshaws S3: 16th February 2023

10. A Girl and an Astronaut: 17th February 2023

11. Community Squad: 17th February 2023 | Spanish

12. Ganglands S2: 17th February 2023 | French

Disney+ Hotstar

1. The Night Manager: 16th February 2023 | Media Screening Available/Done

Lionsgate Play

1. Minus One S2: 14th February 2023

Hoichoi

1. Buker Moddhye Agun: 17th February 2023 | Bengali

Movies Arriving on OTT This Week:

Netflix

1. Squared Love All Over Again: 13th February 2023 | Polish

2. A Sunday Affair: 14th February 2023

3. All the Places: 14th February 2023 | Polish

4. Jim Jefferies - High n Dry: 14th February 2023

5. Re/Member: 14th February 2023 | Japanese

6. Full Swing: 15th February 2023

7. Unlocked: 17th February 2023 | Korean

ZEE5

1. Lost: 16th February 2023 | Media Screening Available

Disney+ Hostar

1. j-hope IN THE BOX: 17th February 2023 | Korean

Theatrical Films Arriving on OTT

Netflix

1. Cirkus: 17th February 2023

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Sadha Nannu Nadipe: 16th February 2023 | Telugu

Hoichoi

1. Dilkhush: 17th February 2023 | Bengali

Lionsgate Play

1. Love on the Rock: 17th February 2023

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2023 12:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).