New releases are slowly drying up on streaming platforms. This time around, we don't have a major release for this week. But we still have some very interesting titles to look forward to. And next week, fans can enjoy Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Laxmii. Right now, let us see what this week has in store for us. Firstly, Keerthy Suresh's Miss India, a Telugu film, is all set to drop on Netflix. Keerthy's mystery thriller Penguin was one of the first few films to release on a streamer, on Amazon Prime. Nigerian film Citation will also release on Netflix. Miss India Trailer: Keerthy Suresh’s Netflix Film Gives Us Glimpses Of A Simple Girl Who Aspires To Become A Successful Entrepreneur (Watch Video).

For series lovers, there's Wayne releasing on Amazon Prime. The series featuring Mark McKenna, first premiered on YouTube, will now drop on the streamer. Despite being a hit among the fans, the series was cancelled after one season by YouTube. So, if you want a second season of the show, make sure to make it a hit on Amazon Prime. You might breathe a new life into it.

Angad Bedi, Priyank Sharma star in the web-series MUMBhai. We will see both the actors in a brand new avatar in the upcoming project. Mum Bhai Trailer: Angad Bedi's Crime Series on ALTBalaji Looks Gripping (Watch Video).

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Love & Anarchy: November 4, 2020

2. Paranormal: November 5, 2020

ALT Balaji | ZEE5

1. MUMBhai: November 6, 2020

Amazon PRIME

1. Wayne: November 6, 2020

Sony LIV

1. The Good Doctor -Season 4: November 6, 2020

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Miss India: November, 4 2020 | Telugu

2. Citation: November 6, 2020

Sony LIV

1. Welcome Home: November 6, 2020

