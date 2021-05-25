We look for exciting content on the OTT platforms every week, so that we can chill and binge-watch what we like. In the last week of May 2021, there are many intriguing series and movies releasing on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5 and ALTBalaji. Talking about the biggest release of the week, it would be Lucifer Season 5 Part 2, which is all set to stream on Netflix from May 28. Created by Tom Kapinos, in the first part of Season 5 we saw God is gracing the Earth. Now, the follow-up of Lucifer's Season 5 will feature the story arc between God and his sons. The supernatural-fantasy series stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Rachael Harris among others. Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 Trailer: God Retires And The Devil Becomes The God, Mayhem Guaranteed (Watch Video).

Another big release of the week would be Cruella, which is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on May 28. Helmed by Craig Gillespie, the crime comedy-drama is based on the fictional character Cruella de Vil, who was proposed in Dodie Smith's 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians, also Disney's animated film One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961). The live-action Disney movie stars Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Emily Beecham, Paul Walter Hauser and others. Another interesting release of the week would be Broken But Beautiful Season 3, which will stream on ALTBalaji and MX Player from May 29. The romantic web series, created by Ekta Kapoor stars Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in key roles. Else, Telugu film Ek Mini Katha and Tamil film Malaysia to Amnesia, are also lined up to release on Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5 respectively, and you might not want to miss them. Cruella: Before Emma Stone’s Disney Movie Arrives, 5 Spinoff ‘Origin’ Movies We Enjoyed in the Past (LatestLY Exclusive).

Let's quickly take a complete look at the series and movies releasing on the OTT platforms this week:

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Lucifer S5/P2: May 28, 2021

Sony LIV

1. Maharani: May 28, 2021

ALTBalaji/MX Player

1. Broken But Beautiful S3: May 29, 2021

Amazon Prime Video

1. Panic: May 28, 2021

2. Supergirl S6: May 31, 2021

OHO Gujarati

1. Sambhlo Chho: May 30, 2021

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Baggio: Devine Ponytale: May 26, 2021 | Italian

2. Ghost Lab: May 26, 2021 | Thai

3. Dog Gone Trouble: May 29, 2021

Amazon Prime Video

1. Ek Mini Katha: May 27, 2021 | Telugu

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Cruella: May 28, 2021

2. Disney's Launchpad: May 28, 2021

ZEE5

1. Malaysia to Amnesia: May 28, 2021 | Tamil

Hulu

1. Plan B: May 28, 2021

So which series/films are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Stay tuned to know about every upcoming OTT releases of the week!

