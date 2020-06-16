Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Paatal Lok Controversy: Anushka Sharma, Amazon Prime Videos Gets Legal Notice from Punjab and Haryana HC (Read Deets)

TV IANS| Jun 16, 2020 12:30 PM IST
A+
A-
Paatal Lok Controversy: Anushka Sharma, Amazon Prime Videos Gets Legal Notice from Punjab and Haryana HC (Read Deets)
Paatal Lok (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Amazon Prime Videos on Monday got a notice from the Punjab and Haryana High Court on a petition saying the web series 'Paatal Lok' had defamed the Sikh community. Paatal Lok Actor Ishwak Singh AKA Ansari Says Shooting for Anushka Sharma Show Was like Doing 3 Movies.

The notice of motion was issued to the Union of India and 15 other respondents by the bench of Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi. The petitioner has objections to episode number three on "A History of Violence" that was set in a village in Punjab. Anushka Sharma Hints at Paatal Lok Season 2, Says ‘Let’s Say It’s Quite Possible’

"The respondents have purposely and maliciously within intent of creating communal disharmony and caste based clashes have shown two communities in a bad light," said petitioner-advocate Gurdeepinder Singh Dhillon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Actress Anushka Sharma Amazon Prime Videos Anushka Sharma Paatal Lok Paatal Lok Controversy Paatal Lok Court Notice Paatal Lok Legal Notice Punjab and Haryana HC
You might also like
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: Virat Kohli Condoles Actor’s Sudden Death, Offers Condolences to Family and Friends
Cricket

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: Virat Kohli Condoles Actor’s Sudden Death, Offers Condolences to Family and Friends
Gulabo Sitabo: KRK Takes a Dig at Shoojit Sircar’s Latest Release and the Director’s Epic Response Is Winning Netizens’ Hearts
Bollywood

Gulabo Sitabo: KRK Takes a Dig at Shoojit Sircar’s Latest Release and the Director’s Epic Response Is Winning Netizens’ Hearts
Gulabo Sitabo's Release On Amazon Prime Video Lets It Recover 40-50% Of Its Cost?
Bollywood

Gulabo Sitabo's Release On Amazon Prime Video Lets It Recover 40-50% Of Its Cost?
Gulabo Sitabo Movie Review: Critics Impressed with Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Quirky Characters!
Bollywood

Gulabo Sitabo Movie Review: Critics Impressed with Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Quirky Characters!
Gulabo Sitabo Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram for Free Download & Watch Online; Amitabh Bachchan – Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Becomes Victim of Online Piracy?
Bollywood

Gulabo Sitabo Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram for Free Download & Watch Online; Amitabh Bachchan – Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Becomes Victim of Online Piracy?
Penguin Trailer: Did You Notice the Batman, Halloween and IT Easter Eggs in Keerthy Suresh’s Serial Killer Movie?
South

Penguin Trailer: Did You Notice the Batman, Halloween and IT Easter Eggs in Keerthy Suresh’s Serial Killer Movie?
Penguin Trailer: 10 Chilling Shots From Keerthy Suresh's Upcoming Film That Set The Eerie Atmosphere (See Pics)
South

Penguin Trailer: 10 Chilling Shots From Keerthy Suresh's Upcoming Film That Set The Eerie Atmosphere (See Pics)
Penguin Trailer: Keerthy Suresh Is Chasing A Serial Killer In This Hauntingly Impressive New Footage (Watch)
South

Penguin Trailer: Keerthy Suresh Is Chasing A Serial Killer In This Hauntingly Impressive New Footage (Watch)
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement