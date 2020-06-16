Paatal Lok Controversy: Anushka Sharma, Amazon Prime Videos Gets Legal Notice from Punjab and Haryana HC (Read Deets)

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Amazon Prime Videos on Monday got a notice from the Punjab and Haryana High Court on a petition saying the web series 'Paatal Lok' had defamed the Sikh community. Paatal Lok Actor Ishwak Singh AKA Ansari Says Shooting for Anushka Sharma Show Was like Doing 3 Movies.

The notice of motion was issued to the Union of India and 15 other respondents by the bench of Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi. The petitioner has objections to episode number three on "A History of Violence" that was set in a village in Punjab.

"The respondents have purposely and maliciously within intent of creating communal disharmony and caste based clashes have shown two communities in a bad light," said petitioner-advocate Gurdeepinder Singh Dhillon.

