Penguin Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Links for Free Download and Watch Online; Keerthy Suresh's Web Debut for Amazon Prime Faces Piracy Threat?

Keerthy Suresh didn't plan her web debut but thanks to coronavirus, it happened sooner than later. The actress' next with Karthik Subbaraj as a producer was among the many releases who ditched their theatrical premieres and opted for OTT platforms instead. Penguin releases on Amazon Prime today (June 19) and yet, even before completing 24-hours of its release the film's piracy links are readily available on the internet. Search engine platforms are currently flooded with keywords like Penguin Movie Full HD Available, Penguin movie download on Filmyzilla, Penguin TamilRockers download and more and are reportedly available in 1080p HD, 480p, 720p as well as in cam-rip versions. Penguin Movie Review: Keerthy Suresh’s Fine Act and Its Creepy Atmosphere Save This Half-Baked Thriller.

Even as Keerthy Suresh's thriller opened to mixed reviews from critics, its popularity on some popular torrent sites was unmatched. Viewers were able to find its torrent links on some of the popular piracy websites and seems like this Subbaraj's production has already become the new victim of piracy. There are numerous search terms being used in order to download the full movie such as Penguin Full Series Download, Penguin Full Movie Tamilrockers, Penguin Full Movie Tamilrockers HD Download, Penguin Full Movie Download Tamilrockers, Penguin Full Movie Telegram, Penguin Telegram links, Penguin Full Movie HD Telegram, and so on. Keerthy Suresh Starrer Penguin to Premiere on Amazon Prime on June 19! Here’s All You Need to Know About This Upcoming Film.

Piracy has witnessed a huge spike in its demand in the past few months courtesy COVID-19. With lockdown imposed all over and theatres being shut, viewers had no option but to settle for in-home entertainment. LatestLY highly condemns these piracy acts as it affects the business of a project adversely. It's time the industry comes up with a promising solution to this mighty and grave problem.

