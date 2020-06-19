Penguin Movie Review: Keerthy Suresh’s Fine Act and Its Creepy Atmosphere Save This Half-Baked Thriller

Penguin Movie Review: Female Emperor Penguins are known to be one of the most protective mothers in the animal kingdom. Penguin is also the name of one of Batman's famous foes, who was raised by penguins to become a feral, rough villain. And yeah, he loves to walk around with an umbrella. The reason why I present two ideas is that both come in play at some point in your mind in Penguin, Tamil cinema's latest attempt in the serial killer genre. Starring Keerthy Suresh, Penguin has released directly on Amazon Prime. Keerthy Suresh Starrer Penguin to Premiere on Amazon Prime on June 19! Here’s All You Need to Know About This Upcoming Film.

Rhythm (Keerthy Suresh) had lost her toddler six years back, kidnapped by an unknown person. The police investigations claim that the kid is dead, though Rhythm refuses to believe that. Her marriage to Raghu (Linga) breaks down and she has become withdrawn.

Six years later, she is married to Gautham (Madhampatty Rangaraj) and is heavily pregnant with his child. However, her dark past returns to haunt her, with new surprises and a few chilling revelations.

Penguin, directed by Easwar Karthic, is a film that is exquisitely shot, courtesy Kharthik Phalani's cinematography. There are some amazing visuals shots, aided by the picturesque locales. Check out the scenery in the opening credits scenes. Or that striking scene of the killer's huge shadow imposed upon the heavy fog, as Rhythm stumbles upon his victim near a lake.

It also boasts of a fine performance from its leading actress, Keerthy Suresh, who, after Mahanati, is on rolling form . While the first half keeps her a bit too morose and serious, the actress shines more in the second half, especially in the final portions. Among the supporting cast, debutant Mathi puts up an impressive show as the doctor who treats her (SPOILER).

While the performances are decent, and the film looks good visually, how does Penguin work as a thriller? One thing I can say is that Easwar (who had also scripted the film) loves Hollywood thrillers and his debut movie has some discernible homages. The opening sequence heavily references IT. Keen-eyed viewer can also catch nods to other thrillers like Halloween, Poltergeist (a kid mysteriously sitting in front of a TV), The Omen, Hush and even Fargo (sharing the trait of having a heavily pregnant protagonist). An important moment in the film also draws parallels to The Silence of the Lambs. Penguin Trailer: Did You Notice the Batman, Halloween and IT Easter Eggs in Keerthy Suresh’s Serial Killer Movie?

He also seems to be a DC fan, as apart from the Penguin easter egg, the movie also mentions 'Joker'. The interval scene, one of the most intriguing moments in the film, calls back to a scene in Aquaman.

Watch the Trailer of Penguin:

But Easter Eggs and homages aren't enough to make a thriller errr... 'thrilling' enough. Penguin has a couple of racy moments in the first half, like Rhythm's encounter with the killer near the lake and the twist that awaits her with her subsequent return. Like, I mentioned before the interval sequence is immensely gripping, though it left a glaring loophole (how does the SPOILER control the bees?).

Overall, though, the first half is slow-paced and takes its time to get things heatened up. There are moments when you feel that film wants to break out of its morosity, but apart from the aforementioned scenes, it doesn't. And thanks to the heavy influences of the other thrilles, Penguin also leaves you with a sense of deja vu.

The second half fares better, mainly because it is saved by a major chunk involving the dark turn of a supporting character, and the heroine's subsequent sequences with the person. I really don't want to add anything here, but the cat-n-mouse game between the two, both physically and mentally, are highly engaging and leaves you asking for more.

What follows, however, is a lame climax and a terrible kidnapper reveal twist, that comes with its own contrite reasoning. Again, I really can't add anything here, but as a viewer, I was supremely let down by the movie's finale, after an impressive pre-climax portion.

In the process, while the film ties up some essential loose ends, it also leaves several questions unanswered. The whole modus operandus of the killer is highly questionable. I assume the realistic dreams that Rhythm see with regards to the killer is the director's inference of a mother's instinct, though the movie doesn't make it clear. Also, why doesn't she call someone for help when she figures out who the real kidnapper is in the end. Which reminds me, why are all the people around her so colourless. Only her ex-husband matters a bit in the narrative, but even he is nearly forgotten in the second half.

Yay!

- Keerthy Suresh

- Pre-Climax Portion

- Cinematography

Nay!

- Not Enough Thrilling

- A Disappointing Finale

- Too Homage-y

Final Thoughts

Penguin works in bits and parts as a thriller, more so in the second half. What works more in its favour is its creepy atmosphere, great visuals and Keerthy Suresh's solid act. You can watch Penguin on Amazon Prime Video.

Rating: 2.5

