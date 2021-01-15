If you happen to be a fan of Devoleena Bhattacharjee, then this news will surely excite you, as she is entering Bigg Boss 14. If reports are to be believed then she will be part of the latest season as Vikas Gupta's proxy. We all know, that the mastermind Vikas left the show mid-way after complaining of ill health. Now, the makers to add more spice to the controversial series are all set to bring in the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress. We bet this is surely a piece of great news for all Devo fans. Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta Makes An Exit From Salman Khan's Reality Show Due to Health Issues - Reports.

For the one's unaware, in the last season, when Devoleena had to quit the show due to her back injury, it was Vikas who had entered Bigg Boss as her proxy, and now it's vice-versa. Devoleena is a kickass player and her presence on the latest season will be fun to watch. However, until now nothing has been made official by the actress nor the channel. But an exclusive ETimes report hint at the proxy news. Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta Admits He Was Thrown Out of 'Khatra Khatra Khatra'; Jasmin Bhasin Replies ‘You Created a Dispute’.

“We approached Devoleena after Vikas’ exit and she was happy to come on board. As of now, the plan is to divide her quarantine time between the hotel and the secret room. A few days later, she will be moved to the secret room inside the house, where she will be able to watch all the other participants and understand their game from close quarters before making an entry herself. She could enter the secret room on Monday. Everything was finalised in a jiffy and we are looking forward to her stint on the show," said a close source to the portal. Bigg Boss 14: Shilpa Shinde Gets Annoyed With Vikas Gupta for Dragging Her Name on the Reality Show.

Well, the TV actress will surely have an upper hand considering she has already watched the reality show. Devo is team Rubina Dilaik and has been following the show avidly. She also likes Rakhi Sawant. So, what's your take on this twist in the tale? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

