Actress Kamya Panjabi has joined the cast of the television show Raazz Mahal: Dakini ka Rahasya. In the show, she will play the new antagonist, Mantralekha -- the elder sister of Dakini Chandralekha. Kamya Punjabi and Her Daughter Return to Mumbai Sporting Protective Gears, the Actress Says It's 'Work Calling' As Unlock Begins (View Pic).

Talking about her entry to the show, Kamya said, "The viewers will see me playing the character of Mantralekha in the show, who is Chandralekha's sister. My character is very challenging for which I have made a lot of special preparations which will be interesting for the viewers to watch." Kamya Punjabi Joins Indian National Congress Party in Presence of Bhai Jagtap in Mumbai

"I hope the audience will appreciate my character and shower their love on me," she added. Shemaroo Umang's Raazz Mahal is a fantasy drama and will soon add a new twist to the storyline.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2023 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).