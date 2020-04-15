Raghu Ram Birthday Special: From Being Rejected on Indian Idol To A Star MTV Host, Interesting Facts About Him!

Raghu Ram (Photo Credits: File Image)

If you have been a regular sucker of Indian television, we bet, you surely know who Raghu Ram is. Not merely a TV host, this man gave a whole new definition to reality shows by giving it quite a millennial touch. It was MTV Roadies which made Raghu famous and brought him into the spotlight. While a section of fans used to love his bindaas attitude on Roadies, on the other hand, some slammed his over-the-top anchoring. Screaming and being unpredictably aggressive was his USP on the show and that’s how he became popular. Raghu Ram’s Wife Natalie Di Luccio Flaunts Her Baby Bump as She Poses in Pool in Hot Black Bikini (View Babymoon Pics).

It was in 2000 when MTV accepted Ram’s idea of the Roadies show. And as the show prospered, his luck also shined. Later on, Ram got appointed as the senior supervising producer of MTV India and the executive producer of Roadies as well as Splitsvilla. Well, as this brainy man turns a year older on April 15, 2020, we thought of sharing with you lesser-known facts about Raghu Ram. So, let get started: Raghu Ram’s Wife Natalie Di Luccio Poses With Her Dog Zukzuk While Flaunting Her Baby Bump (View Pic).

Raghu Ram has an identical twin, Rajiv Laxman. Both of them were born in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India and raised in Delhi. Their father is a CA and mother is a political affairs journo.

Surprisingly, Raghu is a complete opposite man from what he portrays himself on the small screen. As he ain’t rude and arrogant on real life but is instead kind and helpful.

FYI, Ram was rejected in the audition round of Indian Idol season 1. Speaking of which, it was in 2004, when Raghu tried to sing in front of judges Anu Malik, Farah Khan, Sonu Nigam and failed miserably. He had sung ‘Aaj jane ke zid na Karo’.

Here's The Video:

And as they say, rejection makes you a stronger person. And so, Raghu did not let the singer within him die. He stuck to his passion and lended his voice for Roadies 9’s theme song, Manmaani. That’s not it, as this particular melody got him nominated for The Best Singer award in Gima Awards 2012.

In 2013, Ram wrote an autobiography titled Rearview: My Roadies Journey. In 2014, he announced his dis-association with Roadies from season X2. “Roadies is happening. I'm not gonna do it though. I'm done with it. Moved on. About time, too,” he wrote on Twitter after been with the channel for 12 years.

It was in 2018 when the MTV man shocked the world by divorcing his wife of 12 years, Sughanda Garg. The two via a ‘middle finger’ Instagram post shared the news and mutually decided to part ways. But after the sad news, later, the man admitted falling in love with a Canadian singer, Natalie Di Lucio. The two are happily married now and also are parents to a cute baby. Raghu Ram-Natalie Di Luccio’s Christian Wedding Pics From Goa Are Straight Out of Your Dreams!

For the unaware, Ram and his brother have done films too. The two have acted in Akshay Kumar starrer Tees Maar Khan as well as John Abraham’s flick Jhoota Hi Sahi. Stay tuned!