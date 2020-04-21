Raghu Ram Shares First Photos of Son Rhythm, Calls Him ‘The Apple of His Eye’ (View Pics)

Raghu Ram With Kid Rhythm (Photo Credits: Insta)

Popular face from the TV world, Raghu Ram became a household name by featuring in one of the most loved television series, Roadies. As right now the entire world is practising quarantine, Ram became father to a baby boy sometime back is all joyous it seems. As on Monday, the TV host took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of his little munchkin, Rhythm for the first time online and must say the tot looks really cute. While previously Raghu has teased fans with glimpses of his kiddo, but this time it's a photo showcasing his face and we are going all aww. Raghu Ram’s Wife Natalie Di Luccio Flaunts Her Baby Bump as She Poses in Pool in Hot Black Bikini (View Babymoon Pics).

Surely the lockdown phase has given Ram a superb opportunity to spend some sweet time with his kid. Talking about the pics shared, we see the TV star all happy with his little guy. Not just this, he also shared a pic of his wife Natalie along with the child. These pictures are sure to make you smile. Along with the pics, Raghu also posted a heart-touching poem which was dedicated to his son. “Teri chhoti si duniya mein, Sabse badaa tera Papa. Teri har museebat ke, Aage khada tera Papa, " a part of his caption read. MTV Roadies Creator Raghu Ram and Wife Natalie Di Luccio Expecting Their First Child! View Pic.

Check Out The First Pics Of Raghu Ram's Baby, Rhythm Below:

For the unaware, Raghu was earlier married to Sugandha Garg for 10 years wherein the two are now divorced but still share a cordial bond. Later, Ram got hitched for the second time with an Indo-Candian singer Natalie in 2018 in a South Indian ceremony. Rhythm is Ram's and Natalie's kid. Stay tuned!