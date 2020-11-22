Suhani Si Ek Ladki fame actress Rajshri Rani tied the knot with beau Gaurav Mukesh Jain in an intimate ceremony in Gwalior on November 20. The newly married couple, who were all set to fly off on their honeymoon in 2021, have cancelled their plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic that seems to have made a return again. And with plans cancelled, the actress is all set to go back to work. The actress will next be seen in Colors' Namak Ishq Ka. Suhani Si Ek Ladki Actress Rajshri Rani To Marry Her On-Screen Co-Star Gaurav Mukesh Jain on November 20

Rajshri looked heavenly in a red lehenga with intricate golden embroidery. A light pink dupatta, kundan jewellery, and a red bindi completed her look. Gaurav looked handsome in an off-white sherwani that he paired up with a floral printed safa. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh Look Like A Dreamy Couple In These New Pictures From Their Wedding Day!.

Check Out their Pictures Below:

Here Are Sme More:

Talking about her look, she said, "I loved my lehenga. It felt as though it was made for me. It was neither too heavy, nor too light. I always believe that more than looking beautiful, you should feel beautiful, and I felt so beautiful."

Sharing how COVID-19 ruined her plans, the actress said, "I wanted to have a big grand destination wedding, but it was a close-knit family affair. I never thought the guests will have to maintain social-distancing at my wedding. But all's well that ends well. Mostly, brides are conscious about how they are looking, and how's the decor at their wedding, I was worried whether everyone was maintaining proper protocols or not. Both Gaurav and I were actively looking after all these things," she added.

Rajshri and Gaurav met on the sets of "Suhani Si Ek Ladki" where Gaurav played Rajshri's on-screen brother. They have been best of friends since then until the actor proposed to her a few months ago. The handsome actor Shashank Vyas also attended the wedding as Gaurav Mukhesh is one of his close friends.

