Amitabh Bachchan Recites the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in the First Look of Kunal Kohli’s MX Player Series Ramyug (Photo Credit: Twitter/Instagram)

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli launched the first look of his series Ramyug on Monday. Amitabh Bachchan recites the "Hanuman Chalisa" in the first look of the show, to be launched on an OTT platform. Goodbye: Neena Gupta Cast Opposite Amitabh Bachchan as His Onscreen Wife.

"#Ramyug, an MX Original Series, coming soon only on @mxplayer. Directed by: Kunal Kohli (@kunalkohli) With a special rendition of the ‘Hanuman Chalisa'. Vocals: Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) Featuring: Ustad Zakir Hussain (@zakirhq9) Composer: Rahul Sharma. Lyrics: Aman Akshar," Kohli captioned the first look, which dropped on Instagram. Lahore Confidential: Kunal Kohli Opens Up on How He Created Lahore in Lucknow for Richa Chadha, Arunoday Singh Film.

Check Out Kunal Kohli's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kunalkohli (@kunalkohli)

Kunal recently helmed the series OTT film Lahore Confidential. His new series will have new faces portraying Ram and Sita.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2021 06:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).