Filmmaker Kunal Kohli has opened up about his upcoming romantic spy thriller Lahore Confidential. He said that the history of Indian and Pakistan is similar because they were one country once. "Creating Lahore in Lucknow, creating Pakistan in Lucknow -- you know the history of both the countries are similar because they were one country at one time. The history of both the countries was the same till 1947," Kohli said. Lahore Confidential Trailer: Richa Chadha and Arunoday Singh Mix Romance and Espionage in Kunal Kohli’s Film (Watch video)

"After 1947, the history of the two countries changed path. Till then they have the same path. Geographically, too, it is similar. There is a lot of similarity out there in the streets, and the buildings and architecture of both the countries. Hence it was not that difficult (to recreate Lahore in Lucknow), and our art director has done a wonderful job. We have managed to do so because we have a common history," said Kohli. Lahore Confidential Teaser: Richa Chadha, Karishma Tanna, Arunoday Singh Lead A Cross-Border Romance (Watch Video)

Lahore Confidential revolves around an Indian woman who, amidst her mundane routine and love for Urdu literature, finds herself on intelligence duty in Pakistan. The film is based in Pakistan and mixes a sense of patriotism and thrills with old school romance. Created by crime writer S. Hussain Zaidi, it also marks the directorial digital comeback of Kohli. The film features Karishma Tanna, Arunoday Singh and Richa Chadha. The Zee5 film will premiere on February 4.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2021 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).