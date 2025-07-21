Popular YouTuber and reality TV star Elvish Yadav has been captivating viewers with his cooking skills and charm in Laughter Chefs 2 - Unlimited Entertainment. During his stint on the Bharti Singh-hosted culinary show, he dropped major hints about his relationship status and had his fans convinced that he would soon be tying the knot. During a fun banter with Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner casually hinted about his wedding plans this year. ‘Jab Tak Patni Ka Sahara…’: Is Marriage a Solution to Elvish Yadav’s Legal Woes? Here’s What Pandit Ji Advises Reality TV Star on ‘Laughter Chefs 2’ (Watch Video).

Elvish Yadav Confirms His Wedding Date on ‘Laughter Chefs 2’?

Laughter Chefs 2 is set to end soon. The semi-final weekend took place last week, and during a recent episode, Elvish Yadav casually hinted at his marriage in 2025. In the newly released promo of Laughter Chefs 2, Krushna Abhishek teases Elvish Yadav for not being able to make a perfectly shaped cone for one of the dishes. Krushna then asks him if he’ll start cooking for everyone at home after the finale.

To this, Elvish replies that he already does. Krushna then jokes that Elvish should probably bring someone home who can cook delicious food for him and assist his mother. Blushing, Elvish responds, “I’ve already announced that I’m getting married.

Watch ‘Laughter Chef 2’ Promo

Bharti Singh intervenes and reveals that the wedding is happening on December 25, 2025. Krushna then congratulates him and asks him to show his bride's photo. On Krushna's request, Elvish also confirms the wedding location and reveals that he will be getting married in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Talking about the grand finale of Laughter Chefs Season 2, reports suggest that Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra have won the show. Viral social media photos and videos showed the duo celebrating their triumph with the winner's trophy along with their fellow contestants.

