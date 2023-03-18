Ratna Pathak Shah has done several movies and shows before Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and is still part of many more. Yet her Maya Sarabhai act just never gets erased from our minds. She was just perfect. We can't even fathom anybody else in that role of a high society socialite with her condescending manner of speech. Her disdain for everything middle class is some of the best jibes we have heard on our existence and we don't mind! Yea, we are sadist! Ratna Pathak Shah Birthday: 7 Best Dialogues Of Maya Sarabhai That Will Infuse Some Sophistication in You!.

Many would argue that it's the lines, not the person saying it but we disagree here. Without Ratna Pathak Shah's 'sophisticated' way of mouthing the lines made them the hit that they are. Such is the impact that even brands couldn't stay behind in putting Maya Sarabhai's lines for their own social media creatives. Ratna Pathak Shah: Art Has Special Significance Today, Helps Us Form Our Values.

Here're our five favourite picks:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swiggy (@swiggyindia)

Papdi chaat solutions...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zomato (@zomato)

Setting is middle-class...who knew!

Monisha beta we're dating bolo, humari setting ho gayi hai is too middle class 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) April 23, 2020

Jhaadu pocha does sound so...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MoneyTap (a Freo product) (@moneytapapp)

Squats are sophisticated...no wonder we never manage it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cult.fit (@cultfitofficial)

Ratna Pathak Shah's way of delivering these lines made it even bigger than what it has become. We don't mind revisiting Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai often only because of these jibes at us!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2023 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).