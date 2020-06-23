The makers of MTV Roadies Revolution 17 did the unthinkable when they organised their adventure reality show's auditions online. For almost 3 months of home quarantine and lockdown, Roadies Revolution was one show that entertained the audience! The 17th season leapt ahead with the first-ever LIVE audition, which saw the Delhi girl Shreya Kalra as the winner who is all geared up to join the gang in the journey ahead. Roadies Revolution Season 17 Live Auditions Finale On June 18, 2020, Episode To Simulcast on VOOT, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube (Deets Inside).

And now with all the drumrolls and fanfare, it is time to be glued to the screens again, for the show will soon start airing fresh new episodes of Roadies Revolution 17, from June 27 onwards, every Saturday at 7PM only on MTV. Roadies Revolution Season 17: Rannvijay Singha Pledges To Contribute Funds To Contestant Avdesh Nagar To Help Achieve Olympic Dream.

This year, the 17th season is all about standing up for a path-breaking social cause. With the courage and passion to stand for what is right, the contestants are here to prove why they’re the perfect fit. Back with a bang, this week, the viewers are in for some madness from the Chandigarh auditions that left the leaders with mixed bag of emotions.

The first week post lockdown saw Ashish who initially impressed the leaders with his calisthenics and music but later got them enraged with his viewpoints and was eventually asked to leave. Aayushi won everyone’s hearts through her journey of coming out from depression, taking care of her alcoholic brother and being the sole earning member. On the other hand, Smita got everyone emotional with her struggle of dealing with bullies and her coming out as a bi-sexual.

While the youth’s favourite free-spirited personalities are stirring up the feeling of revolution amongst contestants, do not forget to tune-in to Roadies Revolution to be a part of it, this Saturday at 7PM only on MTV.

