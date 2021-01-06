Time for some drumrolls and happy dancing on Roadies Revolution! After months of drama, action and suspense, the finalists for this season will be revealed post a competing task. Last week, Zabi and Shreya had to bid adieu to the journey after an emotional set of events. Also, Hamid from Nikhil Chinappa’s team has secured his position in the grand finale. The upcoming episode will now witness the semi-finale task Oppo Battle Stars and the stars earned by the leaders with blood and sweat will finally benefit them in this race to finale. Roadies Revolution 17: Prince Narula Returns To the Show After Hiatus, Says 'Ab Jo Ude The, Unko Udaaenge'.

Nikhil’s journey can trigger a twist here as he has already secured four stars, followed by Varun Sood with three stars, Prince Narula with two stars and finally Neha Dhupia with one star. How will these benefits influence the game plan? This week, Rannvijay also announces that apart from Hamid, only two Roadies will reach the finale. The Roadies will have to choose one partner each to compete against in the task. Out of the lot, the two contestants who collect five stars as fast as possible, will be playing alongside Hamid in the finale. Roadies Revolution 17: Prince Narula Loses His Calm; Nikhil Chinappa and Neha Dhupia Engage In A War Of Words.

To top it all, Aman and Arushi’s re-entry adds a shocking twist, as they will be seen giving a tough fight to Jayant, Aakash, Michael, Vipin, Abhimanyu and Poonam. The previous week saw a heroic display of friendship when Zabi switched places with Abhimanyu. To our surprise, this week will also have a similar moment between two friends. The zest to compete, coupled with emotional bonds and loyalties has proved to be an ultimate game changer this season! As Nikhil’s team-mate Hamid is already in the finale, will Neha and Varun create history and reach the finale for the first time, or will the Punjabi munda Prince ace it in the finale, like always?

