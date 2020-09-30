The countdown has begun and on October 3, 2020, the door of India's most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 will open for its contestants. This season is expected to be packed with a lot of punch as it also has mentors like Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauhar Khan who will be staying with the housemates for a few days. Amid this, it was just yesterday when the makers dropped a bomb by showing godwoman Radhe Maa entering the Bigg Boss house. Well, not just that a viral clip featuring Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla has also been doing rounds on the internet. Bigg Boss 14: Radhe Maa Enters Salman Khan's Show as the Second Contestant of this New Season (Watch Video).

While the faces of the contestants in the video are not at all visible, going by the silhouette, it looks like Rubina and Abhinav for sure. In the clip, the power couple can be seen flashing some sexy chemistry and we love it and how. The lovebirds can be seen grooving on a Bollywood song inside a phonebooth and we literally can't keep calm. You can't miss this video from the grand premiere night. Bigg Boss 14: Mentors Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan Are All Set To Take The Contestants On A Hell Of A Ride (Watch Promos).

Check Out The Video Below:

For the unaware, Rubina and Abhinav are quite popular stars from the world of television and their entry on the show will cent percent add sparks. Rubina was last seen on Colors TV hit serial Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as the female lead. Are you excited to see the two on Bigg Boss 14? Tell us your views in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2020 10:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).