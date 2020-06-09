Rubina Dilaik Stuns In A Black Swimsuit, Looks Scintillating In This Throwback Picture

Rubina Dilaik (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Who said that swimsuits could be only worn on trips to beaches? Well, actress Rubina Dilaik's latest Instagram upload argues otherwise and say what... Rubina looks millon bucks. That actress Rubina Dilaik has a bod to die for, need not be reiterated time and again. Last seen in Shakti.. Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rubina is often seen posting pictures of herself in all kinds of attires off-screen, right from Bikinis to trendy skirts to elegant gowns and even sarees. However, what takes the cake are her bikini pictures that always find an equal number of admirers and trolls as well. Rubina Dilaik Turns Into a Hottie As She Posts Sexy Bikini Pics From Her Beach Vacay With Abhinav Shukla.

However, Rubina is least bothered about these trolls and keeps posting away. And her recent Instagram post is an example of the same. In times when no one has stepped out for a vacation, everyone has been posting throwbacks from their travels to serene beaches and historical locations, Rubina too indulged her fans with a bikini picture. Rubina Dilaik Birthday Special: Bikinis, Sheer Dresses, Sarees, All The Times The Birthday Girl Has Looked Her Sexy Best!.

Check Out Her Post Below:

View this post on Instagram #throwback A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Jun 9, 2020 at 4:57am PDT

Rubina looks her fittest in a black one-piece bikini the picture as she poses amongst the wilderness. Well, she looks hot, sexy and absolutely scintillating. Rubina has often flaunted her hourglass figure in all kinds of bikinis on her Instagram, which has led to the actress being trolled. But she has never let them get the good of her and continues to rule her IG account like a Boss Lady!!