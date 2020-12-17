Recently, a very bad Sarabhai vs Sarabhai remake made it to our timelines. The original show's writer Aatish Kapadia, in a no-holds-barred post, bashed the very bad Pakistani frame-to-frame copy of his show. And now, one of the show's lead actresses, Rupali Ganguly, who is currently seen in Star Plus' TRP-topping show Anupamaa, has now reacted to the her show's cheap copy. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Is Being Remade in Pakistan, Show Writer Aatish Kapadia Calls the Blatant Word To Word Copy 'Cringy' and Actors 'Pedestrian'.

In a conversation with BT, Rupali said, "It’s disgusting the way they have copied it frame to frame. I know imitation is the best form of flattery, but what they have done is an insult. It’s such a bad copy with tacky looking characters, sets, dialogues, it’s all very sleazy.” Rupali Ganguly Is Overwhelmed After Anupamaa Tops the TRP Charts, Says ‘Divine Power Has Blessed This Show’.

When quizzed about taking any action, the actress said, "We have made the topic official now. Let’s see if they pull it down or not. Else, we will move according to the need of the hour.”

All this has now only nudged the cast to demand the return of Sarabhai. "Now at least the makers need to realise that we need to bring back Sarabhai. We (the cast) are raring to go, waiting to come back, and are absolutely ready on the starting line. Aatish bhai is ready too. We should bring back the original and give these sad, non-creative people fodder to make some more horrible copies!” she concluded.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2020 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).