Rotten Tomatoes ‘Best Netflix Series’ List includes some of the Indian shows that surprisingly made it despite the popularity of the global shows. Some of the superhit Netflix shows on the Rotten Tomatoes list are Narcos, Peaky Blinders, Money Heist, Lupin, Stranger Things, Cobra Kai, The Crown, Mindhunter and so on. Interestingly, three Indian Netflix shows are on the list as well. Radhika Apte's Ghoul, Pooja Bhatt's Bombay Begums, and Saif Ali Khan's Sacred Games are the top Indian Netflix shows as per Rotten Tomatoes ratings. Also, there are some hit shows that the rating site surprisingly missed out as well. Tughlaq Durbar Trailer: Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna’s Tamil Film Seeks Humour in Its Political Powerplay; to Premiere on Netflix on September 11! (Watch Video).

Sacred Games stands at 159th rank while Ghoul is at 105 and Bombay Begums 145 on the list. Moreover, Shefali Shah's Emmy-Winning show Delhi Crime is nowhere on the list despite a 94% popularity on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% Average audience score. Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon and Ali Fazal's Ray which is inspired by cine legend Satyajit Ray’s work also is not on the list despite 88% health audience score and 78% rating on the Tomatometer. The other two popular Netflix Indian shows that couldn't make it on the list was sports-drama Selection Day and a show based on cybercrime in India titled Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega. Click here to check the complete list of Rotten Tomatoes Best Netflix Series. Kota Factory 2 Teaser: TVF’s Popular Series Is Back With a New Journey of IIT Students; To Release on Netflix on September 24 (Watch Video).

Rotten Tomatoes is a popular review portal that rates shows and movies in terms of popularity and buzz. The review-aggregation website for film and television was launched in August 1998 by three undergraduate students at the University of California, Berkeley. Since January 2010, Rotten Tomatoes has been owned by Flixster, which was in turn acquired by Warner Bros in 2011.

