Sana Khan Announces Break-Up with Melvin Louis, Accuses the Choreographer of Cheating Her with Multiple Girls

Sana Khan and Melvin Louis (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan has taken to social media to reveal that her relationship with choreographer Melvin Louis has ended on a discordant note. She accused Melvin of regularly cheating on her. "It has taken a lot of courage from me to come out to speak the truth. Coz there were so many people who believed in this relation and showed so much love and respect but unfortunately, I didn't get it from where I should have gotten. This man is dirt and he is disgusting unfortunately it took me a year to find out coz I believed in him blindly," she wrote in a long post. Did Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan Break-Up Because of THIS Reason?

She further stated: "I have taken a stand for myself coz if I won't no one will. He is a compulsive cheater n a compulsive liar n this is his regular thing to do with everyone for his fame n popularity. This is the original content with no fabrication but be ready for the covers on this. " "He cheated on me with multiple girls since may/June but there is one girl tht shocked me the most n I knw her #shameonyou miss **** I will def tell the world ur name so atleast others knw u before they collab with you. Upbringing matters a lot. He wanted to marry me and have babies what would he teach my son n daughter??? #toxicrelationship #cheappeople," Sana added. Katrina Kaif On Life After Break-Up With Ranbir Kapoor: I Found Solace In Reading.

Sana Khan Announces Break-Up with Melvin Louis

Although Sana had been suspicious that Melvin was cheating on her since September last year, she still seems to harbour feelings for him. "I may have walked out of the relationship physically, but mentally and emotionally, I am still in it. I wanted to marry him. I don't think I can trust any man now," she said, according to a timesofindia.com. report.