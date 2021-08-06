TV beauty, Sara Khan, celebrates her birthday on August 6. While she's missing from the acting scene for the longest of time, Sara often keeps her fans entertained via her social media posts. She's a social media addict who likes sharing updates with tons of followers. From flaunting her sartorial choices to uploading holiday pictures, Khan has given immense insights into her personal life and her Instagram account is like a treat for her fans. Bidaai Fame Sara Khan Opens Up On Her Lip Filler Surgery Gone Wrong and How She Dealt With Being Trolled!

From being a Doordarshan anchor to one of the prominent names of Indian television, Sara has certainly come a long way in her career. She was even a part of the reality show, Bigg Boss in 2010 wherein she achieved some additional fame. While her personal life became a topic of controversy, she moved beyond that to focus on her acting career. One look at her Instagram account and you are convinced that she loves travelling. From Rishikesh to the Maldives, the girl has travelled everywhere and she's a wanderer who likes to click some amazing pictures. Chadd Ke Na Jaa Poster: Bigg Boss 4’s Sara Khan and Ashmit Patel Collaborate for a Romantic Melody (View Pic).

Want to take a peek inside her holiday album? Keep scrolling below...

Just Enjoying Some Fresh Air in the Maldives

When in the Maldives... Pose!

Picturesque Location in Rishikesh!

The Beautiful Dal Lake in Kashmir!

What's More Beautiful? Sara or the Mountains of Manali?

Nothing Much, Just Lounging in Bali!

Witness the Beauty of Sri Lanka

Happy Birthday, Sara Khan!

