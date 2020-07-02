Bigg Boss 4 contestants, Sara Khan and Ashmit Patel are back in the news. Well, the two who were seen together on the most controversial reality show have this time collaborated for an interesting project and we bet fans of the duo are surely up for a treat. Sara and Ashmit have reunited for a romantic melody which will be out on July 2, 2020. The poster of the song has already dropped online and must say it looks every bit warm and will make you emotional too. Reportedly, Khan plays Patel's caretaker (nurse) in the track. The song is titled as 'Chadd Ke Na Jaa'. Bidaai Fame Sara Khan Opens Up On Her Lip Filler Surgery Gone Wrong and How She Dealt With Being Trolled!

Going by the name of the melody seems like it is going to convey a tale of heartbreak. Earlier, Sara had shared a mini video highlighting the storyline of the song and it was truly sentimental. The most interesting part about the track is that it happens to be thought-provoking with a message of women power. Prior to this, the Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai actress has two songs already under her belt namely 'Bhartiya Nari' and 'Honney Bunny'. Bigg Boss 13: Did You Know Paras Chhabra Once Dated Sara Khan And Pavitra Punia?