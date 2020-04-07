Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai Returns To Television, Ratna Pathak Shah and Rupali Ganguly Reminisce Their Shoot Days

Ratna Pathak Shah and Rupali Ganguly in Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai (Photo Credits: Still Image)

While a popular number of 90s shows are returning to television, thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown, the one that is the most exciting is the cult show Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai. The story of a middle-class bahu strives to fit into her upper-middle-class in-laws' family with comedy as its element, was one show that audience of all age groups enjoyed thoroughly enjoyed. The show's second season was launched on Hotstar but did not match up to the success of the first season. Nevertheless, Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai was one show that is cherished to this date and that is why its exciting to see the show return to television. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi Re-telecast Actual Schedule, Telecast Time and Channel: Star Bharat Announces the Comeback Of Popular Comedy Shows.

The best part about Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai was that every single character in the show had something to offer to the series, be it characters like that of Dushyant or Madhusudhan Kaka. Despite not being series regulars, these characters are also as much loved by the audience as the main ones like Maya, Indravadan, Monisha, Sahil and Roshesh.

Recalling her shooting experience, Ratna Pathak Shah, who made the character of Maya Sarabhai a memorable one, told TOI, "I remember when we started shooting for the show, I often asked our writer Aatish Kapadia, kya middle class ko itna lataadna zaruri hai... (do we need to be so cruel towards the middle class). Aren't we too harsh on them and is it fair after all we all are middle class. I definitely think of myself as a middle-class person and I do things that Monisha does in real-life to save money. But when I see people around doing things, I feel hum ne shayad kum he kiya (We should have been harsher). As Deven Bhojani said earlier the show was much ahead of its time, the time has caught up with it. The world I feel is turning into a crazy mess that Sarabhai talked about."

Rupali Ganguly added her two cents and revealed that she is very much like Monisha in real-life. "When my father saw the show for the first time, he asked me whether the makers have installed a camera inside our house. How do they know you so well? The way you have your dinner lying on the sofa, Monisha is exactly the same. How can the writer even write like that? I wear nothing except runner slippers in real-life when it comes to footwear, and it was picked up in the show. I am messy just like Monisha, but I am happy that I've got a husband like Sahil and my kid has also got trained."

In a recent interview, JD Majethia revealed, "At this time it is a treat to see Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai and Khichdi return to the small screen. We are not getting any money for the rerun on the channel but I am very happy to see them back. I will be very happy to see the successful run of these shows because this feeling of doing something for the people during the lockdown, will reach places. These shows will help contribute a lot in spreading happiness and laughter during this crisis." Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai will re-air on Star Bharat at 10 am from April 7 onwards.