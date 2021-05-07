Streaming giant, Netflix might be known for churning original shows and films to the audience and serving pure entertainment. But another, best thing about the OTT platform is that it also offers content from around the world. A few days ago, it launched its polish comedy-drama titled Sexify... and well the name has surely attracted the audience. However, the show is not wholly on sex and has a fresh storyline that has grabbed the youth's attention. Nah, it's not even kinda inspired by Sex Education... but the series is gripping with great performances. So, let's dug in deeper and know all things about Sexify, which holds the number one spot on Netflix. Bridgerton's Simon and Daphne's Sex Scenes: Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor Raunchy Love To Get Hotter in Season 2?

Release Date

The first episode of Sexify went live on April 28 and has been a fan favourite since then. Right from Twitter to Quora, the show has become the talk of the town and how. It is originally a polish show, but of course, there are English subtitles and audio to your rescue.

Star Cast

The cast of the first season of Sexify comprses of stars like Olivia Castanho, Jacek Grygorowicz, Daniel Hall, Sandra Drzymalska, and Malgorzata Foremniak. It also sees newbies namely Maria Sobocinska, Wojciech Solarz, Sebastian Stankiewicz, and Ewa Szykulska.

Watch Trailer:

Storyline

The premise of the show will make you smile, laugh, and also emotional. As the first season is all about how a sexually inexperienced student and her pals build a high-tech app that helps people understand female orgasm. All this to win a tech competition. Interesting, right? The Queen’s Gambit: Anya Taylor-Joy Feels the Netflix Show Has Changed Her Life Forever.

Sexify Season 2 Announced?

Well, sadly, season two of Sexify has not been announced yet by the makers. The main reason behind the same would be that the series is still two weeks old and as per its engagement, they might make a decision to renew the show or not.

Reviews

Season one of Sexify has been garnering love from the audience as well as critics alike. On IMDb, the show stands at a decent rating of 6.6/10 whereas on Rotten Tomatoes it has managed to get 85 percent. Not bad at all. This one os hlemed by Kalina Alabrudzinska and Piotr Domalewski.

